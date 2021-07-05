Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

