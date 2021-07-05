Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 355,053 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

