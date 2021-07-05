Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.