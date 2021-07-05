Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.53.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

