Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,778 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 886,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

