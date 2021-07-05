Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,926 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.