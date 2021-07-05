Bank of Montreal Can Sells 905 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

