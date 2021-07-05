Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $31,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.