Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.93 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of 8X8 worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

