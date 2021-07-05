Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.