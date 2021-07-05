Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,033 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of International Bancshares worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.