Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,619 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

