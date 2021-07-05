Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.16

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.16 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117.16 ($1.53), with a volume of 585797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

