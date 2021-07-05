Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.38 ($171.03).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €127.56. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

