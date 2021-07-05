Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 215.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

BMTC stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

