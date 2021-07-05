Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $29,759,000.

VCYT stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

