Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $273.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,709.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

