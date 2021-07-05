Barclays PLC Lowers Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

