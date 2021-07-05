Barclays PLC Sells 23,454 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $161.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

