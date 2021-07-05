Barclays PLC Trims Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trinseo worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trinseo by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Trinseo stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.