Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

