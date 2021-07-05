Barclays Upgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 118 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 115.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

SVNLY opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

