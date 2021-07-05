Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 87,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,867. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
