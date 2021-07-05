Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 87,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,867. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 194,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

