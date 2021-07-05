Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

