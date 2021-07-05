Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

