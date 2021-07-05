Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $255.35 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

