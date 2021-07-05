Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth $207,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $9.27 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

