Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

