Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

