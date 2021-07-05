Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

