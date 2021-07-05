Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHP opened at $62.51 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22.

