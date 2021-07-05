Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG opened at $1,566.37 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,061.25 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,404.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.