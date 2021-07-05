Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

