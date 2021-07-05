Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

