BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $413.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

