BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $72.96 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,239,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

