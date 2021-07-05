BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,043,984 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 688,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

