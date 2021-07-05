BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.22. 5,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,999. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

