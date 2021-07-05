Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $548.15 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $548.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $141.79 or 0.00421501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01470561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,778,664 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

