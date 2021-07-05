BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BDJ opened at $10.16 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
