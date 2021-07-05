BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.85 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

