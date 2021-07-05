BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

