BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,303,584 Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,303,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.07% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $243.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.