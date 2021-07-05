BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 1,337,716 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,337,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.30% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.01 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

