BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,104. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

TARS opened at $28.64 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $587.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

