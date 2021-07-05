BlackRock Inc. Purchases 453,139 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 453,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

