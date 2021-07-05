BlackRock Inc. Sells 86,213 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

