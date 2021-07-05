BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $17.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
