BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
MIY stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
