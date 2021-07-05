BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,798. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.